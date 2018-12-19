“Why is the government demolishing everything?” – Emma Hippolyte blasts gov’t’s decision to discontinue infrastructure projects

(SNO) — Former Commerce Minister Emma Emma Hippolyte has questioned the rationale behind the ruling government’s decision to demolish a number of infrastructure project on the island.

She said the government appears bent on demolishing everything in the world.

“Why is the government demolishing everything in the world? Why?” she asked the media. “Why is it the government is demolishing everything? Before you demolish, you need to know what you going to put there.”

She said she has seen a number of demolition going on around the island and they are a complete waste of money.

“I see some demolition in Gros Islet, opposite the school, now at Monchy, so I don’t know whether somehow because the government has nothing to present some flashing mirrors by demolishing and telling people that they will build,” she stated.

She called on small businesses, students and churches to raise their voice in opposition on what she said is the destructive state of affairs in Saint Lucia.