Why is rape accused cop without handcuffs and escort?

(ANTIGUA OBSERVER) — The Antigua and Barbuda police are investigating why one of their own allegedly failed to properly execute his duties as it relates to the detention of a U.K. cop extradited to Antigua for rape.

Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney confirmed he received a complaint that the accused was spotted without an escort for about 20 seconds at a supermarket, and then his police guard appeared and walked with him to a vehicle.

This occurred this morning, shortly after the court ordered him remanded to the assigned prison at the former U.S. Naval base having denied him bail.

During the 20-second period with escort, the accused cop appears to be looking for the local policeman who drove him to the supermarket to buy food. The local cop shows up and the two walk off together, laughing and talking.

Witnesses who saw it unravel, expressed shock and brought it to the attention of OBSERVER media, while they video taped and took photographs which they shared as evidence of their claims.

Rodney says he has not yet seen the evidence but immediately asked senior police to investigate the reports after he was informed.

Many residents are already up in arms over the fact that the accused cop is being held at the former U.S. Naval base and not Her Majesty’s Prison which a U.K. court found to be degrading with inhumane conditions.

It was just about three weeks ago the U.K. court granted the extradition request which Antigua filed two years ago.