Why do more men commit suicide than women?

(PRESS RELEASE) – About a million people take their own lives every year, estimates the World Health Organization.

ot to mention those who try but do not “manage” to go forward. In Toronto, Canada, suicide is such a glaring problem that public phones are equipped with emergency buttons for those who are thinking on commit suicide and do not have anyone to share their problems with.

Statistics show that in almost every country men commit suicide more often than women. And this is intriguing, as they have the highest rates of mental disorders, such as depression. Here we will explain why men are more likely to kill themselves than women. Every man should read it!

1) Psychological and personality factors

Some personality traits and mentalities contribute to the development of suicidal thoughts, including the belief that you should always meet the expectations of others. Standards such as sharp self-criticism, chronic sadness, and never allowing yourself to think positive about the future can be dangerous if prolonged, in addition to the low ability to solve problems with others, the end of a courtship or loss of employment, it can increase the risk of suicide.

2) Masculinities

The way men are taught to behave and the roles, attributes and behaviours that society expects from them – contributes to the high rate of suicide among men. Some guys compare to each other to compete for power, control and invincibility. When we do not believe that we are not meeting the expected requirements, we feel a deep sense of defeat. When depressed or in crisis, men may lose control.

3) End of relationship

The breakup of a relationship has led more men to take their own lives than women. Because guys rely more on their partners’ emotional support, it’s not surprising that they suffer the loss more intensely. Honour is also part of masculinity, for being “disrespected” in front of others by the actions of the partner (infidelity or abandonment) can lead to shame and / or impulsive reactions in retaliation. After divorce, men are usually separated from their children, and this plays a significant role in some cases of suicide.

4) Emotional life and social disconnection

During childhood, men learn that being male has nothing to do with expressing their emotions and making friends. It is no wonder that many young people leave home prematurely in search of female emotional support. Women can help them recognize their own afflictions, give affection, and especially encouragement to seek help.

