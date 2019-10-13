Who was Atatiana Jefferson? Woman killed by Fort Worth, Texas police officer in her home

(WFAA) — Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot early Saturday inside a bedroom of her Fort Worth home by a police officer responding to a request for a welfare check at the house.

Officers responded to a what they called an “open structure” call around 2:25 a.m. at the house in the 1200 block of Allen Avenue, east of Interstate 35W.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, was walking around the house and had walked into the backyard when he shot once through a window of the house, body-camera footage shows.

Just before firing his gun, the officer yelled, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands!”

Jefferson died at the scene.

Relatives told WFAA Jefferson worked in human resources. They showed a photo of the woman and said she wasn’t threatening.

Fort Worth police officials said the officer said he shot into the house after “perceiving a threat.”

Attorney Lee Merritt tweeted Saturday afternoon that Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew inside the home when the officer walked through the backyard. He said Jefferson got up to “investigate” the noise.

Body-camera footage released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows the officer in the backyard of the house. He yelled, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands” before shooting once.

A neighbor said he had called the Fort Worth non-emergency number to request a welfare check after seeing his neighbor’s front door open.

Rev. Kyev Tatum said Jefferson was living in the home to care for her 8-year-old nephew and her grandparent.

