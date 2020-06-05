WHO calls on young people to join tobacco-free generation fight

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — This World No Tobacco Day (May 31, 2020), the World Health Organization (WHO) launched a counter-marketing campaign in response to the tobacco and related industries’ systematic, aggressive and sustained tactics to hook a new generation of users.

The global campaign will debunk myths and expose devious tactics employed by these industries. It will provide young people with the knowledge required to easily detect industry manipulation and equip them with the tools to rebuff such tactics, thereby empowering young people to stand up against them.

WHO calls on all young people to join the fight to become a tobacco-free generation. This campaign will reinforce WHO’s work in assisting the country-level implementation of effective policy interventions to reduce the demand for tobacco and protect against industry tactics to undermine global and national efforts to implement evidence-based tobacco control policies.

HOW CAN YOU JOIN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE TOBACCO EPIDEMIC?

Celebrities and social influencers – Reject offers of “brand ambassadorship” and refuse any form of sponsorship by nicotine and tobacco industries.

Social media companies – Ban advertising, promotion, and sponsorship by the nicotine and tobacco industries and prohibit influencer marketing of tobacco or nicotine products.

Film, television or drama production companies – Pledge not to depict tobacco use or e-cigarette use.

Parents and relatives – Educate children and adolescents on the harms of nicotine and tobacco product use and empower them to reject industry manipulation.

Nurses and health practitioners – Provide children, adolescents, young adults, and their parents, with updated information about the risks associated with the use of these products and empower users to quit through the offer of brief cessation advice.

Schools – Raise awareness of the dangers of initiating nicotine and tobacco product use, adopt tobacco and e-cigarette free campuses, refuse any form of sponsorship by the nicotine and tobacco industries, and prohibit representatives from nicotine and tobacco companies from speaking at school events, school camps, etc.

Youth groups – Organize local events to engage and educate your peers and build a movement for a tobacco-free generation. Advocate for the adoption of effective tobacco control policies in your community to curb and prevent the manipulation of nicotine and tobacco industries

National and local governments – Support the implementation of comprehensive tobacco control policies, as outlined in the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. This can help prevent industry evasion of tobacco control legislation and exploitation of regulatory loopholes, protect children and adolescents from industry manipulation, and prevent younger generations from initiating nicotine and tobacco product use.

( 0 ) ( 0 )