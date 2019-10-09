White woman calls 14-year-old boy the n-word for dropping gum wrapper

Share This On:

(DAILY MAIL) — A white woman in Florida has been caught on camera berating and hurling racial slurs at a 14-year-old black teenager, calling him a ‘no count, little n****r’, for tossing a gum wrapper on the ground.

Barry Henry was with his family on Sunday and stopped at a Fedex store in St. Petersburg after church to drop off some documents for his grandmother. As he left the store he pulled out a piece of gum and dropped the silver wrapper onto the ground.

Barry says his grandmother yelled for him to pick it up before a white woman, who has been dubbed ‘Pick It Up Peggy’, appeared behind him and started to scream at him for littering.

‘Nu-uh don’t even act like that. Pick it up. Find it. Get down on your knees and find it,’ the white woman wearing sunglasses says in the shocking clip, aggressively pointing into the a piece of grass where the gum wrapper fell.

‘Walk around here acting like some! Film me, f***er, film me,’ the woman continued her tirade as Barry walked away, trying to laugh it off.

In the video Barry doesn’t respond to the woman’s heated rant and walks away without saying a word when a security guard from a nearby building walked over to see what was going on.

Barry’s cousin recorded the entire incident. His sister Deysha Henry, 24, posted it on Facebook where its gone viral racked up over 226,00 views as of Wednesday.

The white woman in the clip is yet to be identified.

The internet coined her ‘Pick It Up Peggy’ after the infamous memes of Barbecue Becky and Permit Patty – other white women who reached viral fame for harassing black people.

‘I thought she was going to attack us. The lady was telling me, “Just pick it up,” real loud and just yelling and everything, crazy,’ Barry said to WTSP.

Not only was the unwarranted rant racist, it the first time Henry was ever called the n-word. To add to the humiliation, the white woman launched her attack in front of his watching cousin and grandmother.

‘I never thought that somebody would say that because it’s 2019. Who would say anything like that?’ he said.

‘I was in shock, I was sad, I was mad, I had every emotion there possibly could be,’ Barry’s mother Tykeshia Henry-Burch.

‘He told me it hurt him and that he felt, well he said to me, “I feel traumatized, mom.” I was like, I’ve never taught my children to look at the color of anyone’s skin. Ever. We like people for who they are. We’ve never had any issues. It was very traumatizing,’ she added to WFLA.

‘It’s definitely a crazy world. I think that woman was already upset about something else and just a reason to act out, like go from zero to ten. People feel bad for my brother,’ Barry’s sister Deysha Henry said.

‘Yes, he was wrong for dropping a gum wrapper on the ground, but it did not warrant her response. He was going to pick it up, my grandmother told him to pick it up, but as soon as the woman started yelling, my grandmother said, “let’s go,”‘ she said.

The video outraged the community and led St. Petersburg City Council member Steve Kornell to share the video and ask for Barry to be identified so he could be honored at this week’s council meeting.

