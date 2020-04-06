White House: Americans should avoid grocery shopping as coronavirus hits apex

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – The White House coronavirus task force is warning against even going out to buy groceries or medication as the pandemic is expected to hit a deadly apex in the coming two weeks.

“The next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx warned at a press conference late Saturday.

“This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe,” Birx warned.

As the US topped 8,500 deaths and more than 312,000 confirmed cases by Sunday morning — easily the highest in the world — President Trump warned that the worst is yet to come.

“This will probably be the toughest week — between this week and next week,” Trump told the White House press conference.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately … there will be death,” he warned.

New York remains the epicenter in the US, with the state’s death count surging past 3,500, including a total of more than 2,600 dead in New York City by Saturday night.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also warned that the state has yet to hit “the battle of the mountaintop.”