Where is the Compassion?

As a civil servant it was very disheartening to hear our prime minister propose to pay civil servants in fifty percent cash and the remaining fifty percent in government bonds!

I wondered is he tone death? Isn’t he aware that a great percentage of the population is deemed unemployed? It means that civil servants are the sole breadwinners in many households. Many civil servants pay mortgages, student loans and vehicle loans. Can we pay these in government bonds? Has the prime minister ascertained whether the banks have operationalize the proclaimed moratoriums? Bank of Saint Lucia certainly has not! Therefore, the mortgage has to be paid, the groceries have to be bought and the bills, well….

I am grateful that TUF stood out and represented civil servants, particularly those of us who have found ourselves at the mercy of not only COVID-19 but our banks and seemingly our government!

I urge the government to be empathetic to the supposed middle class too! We are among the frontline workers and the teachers who using their devices and internet to reach out to the thousands of children at home. I would also like to urge the banks to deliver what you so eagerly promised! We need it if we are to survive the uncertainty and challenge of the coming months. Put out there the compassion you promised!

