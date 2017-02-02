Where is Shadrach Martial? Missing report filed for Monchy resident

Laura Martial said it is a “habit” for her husband, 34-year-old Shadrach Samuel Martial, to not be seen or heard from, for up to a week.

However, family members have grown increasingly worried now that two weeks have passed and they are yet to see him.

Laura told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that she last saw Shadrach, who is unemployed, and also known as ‘Pear D’ and ‘Shady’, on Friday, January 20 – just before she left their Riviere Mitan, Monchy residence for work.

Laura said she filed a missing person’s report only yesterday with the Gros Islet Police Station. She said the longest he has not returned home is six days.

“For me it’s like a habit but when I saw six days passed, I became concerned then …. I started making calls, making family members know, everyone started calling around. News travel fast in St. Lucia but no one has seen him,” she said.

She said they had no “arguments, no contention” before she left work on Jan. 20.

“I got up, got ready for work. He gave me the ‘have a good day at work’ and morning kiss goodbye – the usual – and I left with intentions of seeing him later. I got a call from him in the night, stating that he is not going to come home. He said he was going down to Dennery…”

Laura said she questioned her husband’s decision to visit Dennery in the night. She told him to go there in the day but she said he insisted that he must do what he has to do in the night. He told her he has to meet a friend name ‘Timothy’ in Dennery. She does not know who Timothy.

The couple has been married for just one year, and according to the wife, the main challenge is her husband’s habit of staying away from home, whether they have arguments or not.

She said when she last spoke to him she tried to suggest to him that he cut the habit out once and for all.

“One issue we had is that he just ups and leaves…and the same thing he does over and over again,” Laura said, adding that “it is really, really hard” on her not to hear or see him for over two weeks.

Shadrach’s sister, Latoya Martial told SNO that she last saw her brother just before New Year’s Day, but it is not unusual for him to go ‘missing’ for three days or more.

Latoya said it is not strange that her brother’s wife took so long to file a missing person’s report with the police because it’s his behavior to go “missing” for several days.

She said her brother has three children with three different women, and checks with his exes have not given them any clues as to his whereabouts. Shadrach has no children with his wife.

SNO understands that one of his ‘babymothers’ reported that he called her around Jan. 23 and told her he was at home with his wife. However, his wife told SNO that he was not at home on Jan. 23.

“If they have a misunderstanding he would go for three to four days to his child’s mother. When he didn’t pick up his son and didn’t call his child’s mother, it became a concern. Even if he doesn’t come he would call his son. He also has a son in Soufriere. We thought he also had correspondence with his son in Soufriere but hasn’t spoken to that son either,” Latoya said.

Anyone with information about Shadrach’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gros Islet Police Station or the nearest police station.