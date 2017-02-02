Where is Shadrach Martial? Missing report filed for Monchy resident

Laura Martial said it is a “habit” for her husband, 34-year-old Shadrach Samuel Martial, to not be seen or heard from, for up to a week.
However, family members have grown increasingly worried now that two weeks have passed and they are yet to see him.
Laura told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) that she last saw Shadrach, who is unemployed, and also known as ‘Pear D’ and ‘Shady’, on Friday, January 20 – just before she left their Riviere Mitan, Monchy residence for work.
Laura said she filed a missing person’s report only yesterday with the Gros Islet Police Station. She said the longest he has not returned home is six days.
“For me it’s like a habit but when I saw six days passed, I became concerned then …. I started making calls, making family members know, everyone started calling around. News travel fast in St. Lucia but no one has seen him,” she said.
She said they had no “arguments, no contention” before she left work on Jan. 20.
“I got up, got ready for work. He gave me the ‘have a good day at work’ and morning kiss goodbye – the usual – and I left with intentions of seeing him later. I got a call from him in the night, stating that he is not going to come home. He said he was going down to Dennery…”
Laura said she questioned her husband’s decision to visit Dennery in the night. She told him to go there in the day but she said he insisted that he must do what he has to do in the night. He told her he has to meet a friend name ‘Timothy’ in Dennery. She does not know who Timothy.
The couple has been married for just one year, and according to the wife, the main challenge is her husband’s habit of staying away from home, whether they have arguments or not.
She said when she last spoke to him she tried to suggest to him that he cut the habit out once and for all.
“One issue we had is that he just ups and leaves…and the same thing he does over and over again,” Laura said, adding that “it is really, really hard” on her not to hear or see him for over two weeks.
Shadrach’s sister, Latoya Martial told SNO that she last saw her brother just before New Year’s Day, but it is not unusual for him to go ‘missing’ for three days or more.
Latoya said it is not strange that her brother’s wife took so long to file a missing person’s report with the police because it’s his behavior to go “missing” for several days.
She said her brother has three children with three different women, and checks with his exes have not given them any clues as to his whereabouts. Shadrach has no children with his wife.
SNO understands that one of his ‘babymothers’ reported that he called her around Jan. 23 and told her he was at home with his wife. However, his wife told SNO that he was not at home on Jan. 23.
“If they have a misunderstanding he would go for three to four days to his child’s mother. When he didn’t pick up his son and didn’t call his child’s mother, it became a concern. Even if he doesn’t come he would call his son. He also has a son in Soufriere. We thought he also had correspondence with his son in Soufriere but hasn’t spoken to that son either,” Latoya said.
Anyone with information about Shadrach’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gros Islet Police Station or the nearest police station.
my girl its plain n simple mate f--- on your head
its a habit ? lol my girl move on tunz you letting your husband go n come back for six days everytime ? lol in lucia ? lol mate moving away from you. lol
Language is very powerful, I do not know the guy that went missing but instead of criticizing his life maybe urll should say a prayer for the family. No one is perfect. Think before your'll comment.
I pray that the family reunites with this Father of 3. May God guide and bless his family. Everyone deserves positive words.
Chupse tan get to know ppl before u get married.what kind of marriage life is that trouble u like?
Sorry but he dont deserve to be found.
Awah that's taking something too far! Uh uh lady go about your daily business and leave that mess alone! What!! Uh uh
Sorry but he dont deserve to be found.
Can believe that a lady is divulging such information to the media knowing it would go full blown. What a life just one year into the marriage. Why did she marry him in the first place. Those traits were there before the wedding. What a story. Lady you should run without turning back. At that rate things are, careful I don't hear something happens to you. I recommend you move on and dissolve this so called marriage. Too many of you like to be called Mrs AR any cost necessary just because you all friends are.
Mive on with your life LADY.
My lady u eh move on yet ????? You taking to mong sweetie and he eh working again chupz
Long*
Dont look for mate! He better off dead than alive! Your headache with him will be ovet! What kind of senseless behavior is that? Who does that! My girl doe burst your head!
She..sheen..behave ..lol
Wah..de boy sleeping by his wife....then spending a couple days by baby mama #1 in Dennery, a few more days by baby mama#2 in Soufriere. ..then come back to de wife 6 days later....nobody eh vex...everybody happy. Wah...how mate pull that off...
If they find him he should open a school
Very weired relationship, I am confused and lost but then again every bread has it's cheese. I really really feel robbed in this story
Dred if I eh reach home before the sun rise my ass is grass . Padna , you getting away with 6 days bro, mama, dred what excuse you giving when u come back . Padna if gone for more than 12 hours I better be dead ...........😀😀😀
Ohhhhh wowwwwww. husband living for so long. No explanation. Not employed. . Everyone is different. Pray for him to come back to you safely.
aa
When we have a misunderstanding, you spend three to four days at your child's mother and I would worry my pretty head about you. Chupz tan.
What can of husband does that to his wife. I would never stand for this..An u not working... Mate have secrets he not telling his wife... He don't love his wife
That's really a very bad habbit.....if you're alive you need to stop, or you did not have to get married
Once is Dennery you know he is a fisherman.
He must be st Vincent already. he should be back next week. 2 weeks just enough to cut, dry and compress
Then we're happy that youre a doctor
How is Dennery uh, Please be more specific, Dennery has many communities, ok. Every community is on the map, they have their own church, school, post office etc. So plzzz do not say Dennery.
Wat a story chpx makes no Dane sense
Disappearing for about a week without contacting your wife??? You either leaving a double life with another woman and sharing your time or you're engaging in some illegal activity.....I would not be OK with my husband disappearing so often without a word...nonsense...I would b gone when he returned from one of his disappearing acts
You kno choops lady y u accepting that nonsense. Neways hope he returns safely and love ur self more and dnt allow him to do that to you again! Leave!!
They should jail his ass if he is found well and alive or was with a woman !! And lady if he comes back do not accept him cauz its his habit of living you going to his baby mama...but sometime is not his fault..he probably have a compelling power over him.....whatever the case may be .am pray for his safe return.. .my heart goes out for the family!! Who does that ?like really!!