WhatsApp users will be allowed to reject annoying group invites

(KONBINI) — One of the most annoying features on WhatsApp is the fact that anyone can add you to a group, even if you don’t want to be in it. Users have been complaining about this for a while and, finally, WhatsApp is doing something about it.

WhatsApp leak and feature site, WABetaInfo recently announced that the platform has plans to add a way for users to control who can and can’t add them to groups. The setting will appear in the account > privacy menu.

From that menu, users will be able to allow invites from everyone (the current setting), contacts only or nobody. The most important part of the new setting, however, is the feature that allows you block all group invites, but receive an invitation from the group admin.

Incoming invites will be active for 72 hours, after which they will be removed. This also applies if you have your invites set to “contacts only”, but someone outside your contact list tries to add you to a group.

Honestly, it is a relief to be able to politely and anonymously decline a group invite without causing significant offense, because as it is now, many of us have been added to groups we can’t leave, as WhatsApp also feels the need to announce to everyone that you exited a group.

It’s not clear when the feature will actually be available for everyone, but iOS and Android beta testers may be able to see it now.