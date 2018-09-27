Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

What Bill Cosby will be eating behind bars

By CNN
September 27, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(CNN) — Bill Cosby left behind a luxurious world of private jets, fancy hotel suites and foie gras for his new life as one of the nation’s most notorious inmates.

With the 81-year-old convicted sex offender serving three to 10 years for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institute at Phoenix shared some of the meals served at the facility where he’s now known as Inmate No. NN7687.

There are no truffles or caviar on the prison menu, which changes daily and offers meat and vegetarian options.
Thursday’s breakfast will be one cup of Bran Flakes — along with fruit juice, two slices of toast, milk and coffee.
For lunch the same day, the prison will serve a hamburger or soy burger, while dinner will be beans or poultry Italiano — served with red sauce, rotini pasta and two slices of bread. Dessert will include a half-cup of gelatin, but it’s unclear whether the prison serves the Jell-O brand of dessert that Cosby advertised for decades in TV commercials.

On other days of the week, breakfast will include cereal, toast or grits, along with the same breakfast beverages.
This weekend’s lunch menu includes cheese pizza or veggie burgers, and breaded veal patty or tofu burger. During the week, the prison will serve different meals daily, including macaroni and cheese; hamburger or soy burger; and Santa Fe seasoned fish — or bean burger — with Mexican rice.

Cosby arrived Tuesday night at the prison in Collegeville — 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia and not far from the Montgomery County courthouse where he was convicted.

His first prison meal at the facility was baked meatballs and rice, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.