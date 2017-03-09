BOSL
West Indies win toss, fielding vs England in third ONEINDIG ODI

By WICB
March 9, 2017

2017-03-09-08_48_37-windies-celebrate-_-during-the-2nd-odi-match-between-west-in-_-flickrPRESS RELEASE – West Indies won the toss and chose to field against England in the third ONEINDIG One-day International today at Kensington Oval here.

Both teams have made one change.

Alzarri Joseph replaces injured fellow fast bowler Shannon Gabriel for West Indies, and the recovered Alex Hales comes in to replace Sam Billings.

Teams:

WEST INDIES: Jason Holder (captain), Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph

ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan (captain), Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn

UMPIRES: Gregory Brathwaite, Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka)

VIDEO UMPIRE: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)

4TH UMPIRE: Nigel Duguid

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    March 10, 2017 at 10:56 PM

    The powers that be are killing West Indies cricket. Please, why don't they choose the players on merit rather than the island they are from. This is so embarrassing.

  2. Anonymous
    March 9, 2017 at 10:43 AM

    Why was their no report on PSL final on sunday, which was won by a Darren Sammy led team. Not like the WI will win this one

