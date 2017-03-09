West Indies win toss, fielding vs England in third ONEINDIG ODI

PRESS RELEASE – West Indies won the toss and chose to field against England in the third ONEINDIG One-day International today at Kensington Oval here.
Both teams have made one change.
Alzarri Joseph replaces injured fellow fast bowler Shannon Gabriel for West Indies, and the recovered Alex Hales comes in to replace Sam Billings.
Teams:
WEST INDIES: Jason Holder (captain), Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph
ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan (captain), Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn
UMPIRES: Gregory Brathwaite, Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka)
VIDEO UMPIRE: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)
MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)
4TH UMPIRE: Nigel Duguid
