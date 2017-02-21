COURTS
West Indies Training Squad and WICB President’s XI Squad

Press Release
February 21, 2017

west-indies-odi-1464446229-800PRESS RELEASE – The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel today announced the 15-man training squad for the upcoming ODI Series against England.

The Panel also announced the West Indies Cricket Board’s President’s XI 12-man squad to face England in a 50-over match.

The 15-man squad will have a camp in the build-up to the three-match rubber against the visitors. The squad will arrive in Antigua later this week and will work under the guidance of new Head Coach Stuart Law.

The WICB President’s XI will play against England on Monday, February 27 at Warner Park in St Kitts.

 

West Indies Training Squad

Jason Holder (Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Carlos Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite

Jonathan Carter

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Ashley Nurse

Kieran Powell

Rovman Powell

 

WICB President’s XI Squad

Jahmar Hamilton (Captain)

Sunil Ambris

Ronsford Beaton

Rahkeem Cornwall

Montcin Hodge

Kyle Hope

Damion Jacobs

Reynard Leveridge

Kyle Mayers

Andre McCarthy

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

 

Schedule of Matches

Saturday, February 25: Vice Chancellor’s XI vs England – Warner Park

Monday, February 27: WICB President’s XI vs England – Warner Park

Friday, March 3: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium

Sunday, March 5:  2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium

Thursday, March 9: 3rd ODI – Kensington Oval

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

  1. Sharon terrell
    February 21, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    I don't care about wicb they a d their bullshit,who cares.I still remember Darren Sammy i dont forget,especially when things get swept under rugs.stupidness nothing concrete,somthing lost nothing gainedchoops i still vex.

