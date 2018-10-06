Don't Miss
ST. LUCIA NEWS ONLINE IS NOW ON INSTAGRAM! FOLLOW US FOR THE LATEST NEWS IN SAINT LUCIA AND AROUND THE WORLD.

West Indies suffers crushing 272-run defeat

By CMC
October 6, 2018
Share3
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(CMC) – West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 272-run defeat inside three days in the opening Test here Saturday, to hand India their largest-ever victory in Tests.

Starting the third day at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium requiring a huge effort to remain in the contest, West Indies spectacularly lost 14 wickets, to extend their unflattering 24-year-old record without a victory on Indian soil.

They were dismissed for 181 in their first innings after resuming the day on 94 for six, with Royston Chase top-scoring with 53 and tail-ender Keemo Paul getting 47. Off-spinner Ravi Ashwin grabbed four for 37.

Following on by 468 runs, West Indies capitulated a second time for 196, despite an attacking 83 from left-handed opener Kieran Powell.

Kuldeep Yadav wrecked the innings with five for 57 while fellow left-arm spinner Ravi Jadeja picked up three for 35.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.