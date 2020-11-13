West Indies set to travel to Queenstown; all COVID-19 tests negative

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – All members of the West Indies team have returned negative results from their third and final COVID-19 tests, conducted on Day 12 of the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

The players, management and support staff are scheduled to leave managed isolation on Friday and travel to the southern town of Queenstown, where they will play a three-day match and a four-day match against New Zealand “A” on November 20-22 and November 26-29 at the John Davies Oval.

Additionally, all of the West Indies players who arrived on Thursday following the end of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, have passed initial health checks. These players are: T20I captain Kieron Pollard, Test captain Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul and Sheldon Cottrell. They have entered the managed isolation facility in Christchurch to commence their mandatory quarantine.

FULL SQUADS

T20I Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams

Test Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach

Test Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales

Match Schedule:

November 20-22: vs New Zealand “A” at Queenstown

November 26-29: vs New Zealand “A” at Queenstown

November 27: 1st T20I at Eden Park, Auckland

November 29: 2nd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

November 30: 3rd T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

December 3-7: 1st Test at Seddon Park, Hamilton

December 11-15: 2nd Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington

