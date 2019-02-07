West Indies select Gayle and Pooran for first two ODIs against England in Barbados

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 8 Shares

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – Chris Gayle will make a return to WINDIES colours, while Nicholas Pooran has earned his maiden call-up in the 50-over format as CWI Selection Panel named the 14-member squad for the first and second One-Day Internationals against England.

The 39-year-old Gayle is the second most capped WINDIES player with 284 matches in his illustrious career. He is also the second leading runscorer with 9,727 runs in behind Brian Lara with 10,405 runs in 299 appearances. Gayle also has 165 wickets (average 35.3) with his clever off-spin bowling. The experienced left-hander has the most centuries by a West Indian in this format – 23 – as well as the highest score – 215 against Zimbabwe in the ICC Cricket World Cup four years ago.

Pooran is a 23-year-old left-hander who can also keep wicket. He has so far played eight T20 Internationals with a strike rate of 152.57 and a highest score of 53 not out.

Chairman of Selectors, Courtney Browne, said the upcoming five-match series is a vital part of the preparations for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup – to be played in England and Wales from May 31 to July 15. He explained that experienced batsman Marlon Samuels is unavailable due to treatment on a knee injury.

“As we continue our Cricket World Cup preparations, the upcoming series against the top ranked ODI side is a great opportunity for us to gauge where we are as a team. This allows us to identify any areas that need addressing relating to selection and also helps the coaching staff to fine tune their game strategy,” Browne said.

“We welcome the return of Chris Gayle who missed the last two series and Ashley Nurse from injury. We are pleased to introduce Nicholas Pooran to the ODI cricket for the first time. He is clearly a young player with undoubted talent and we believe he can add value to our middle order. Shannon Gabriel remains very much in our World Cup plans but with a heavy workload expected in the Test series he will be considered for selection later in the ODI series.”

The matches will be played at Kensington Oval on Wednesday, February 20 and Friday, February 22. First ball is 11am (10am Jamaica Time/3pm GMT). Tickets start from just BD$30/$US15 for ground entry with local fans benefitting from a 50% discount off ticket prices when they present their local ID.

• Tickets for the matches are on sale at Barbados Cricket Association ticket office at Kensington Oval and online at http://www.windiescricket.com via the “BuyTickets” button. Local fans can also benefit from a discount when they present their local ID.

FULL SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Fabian Allen

Devendra Bishoo

Darren Bravo

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Shai Hope

Evin Lewis

Ashley Nurse

Keemo Paul

Nicholas Pooran

Rovman Powell

Kemar Roach

Oshane Thomas

Match Schedule

1st ODI: Kensington Oval – Wednesday, February 20

2nd ODI: Kensington Oval – Friday, February 22

3rd ODI: Grenada National Stadium – Monday, February 25

4th ODI: Grenada National Stadium – Wednesday, February 27

5th ODI: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground – Saturday, March 2