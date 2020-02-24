Don't Miss
West Indies fined for slow over-rate in Sri Lanka ODI defeat

By Barbados Today
February 24, 2020

(BARBADOS TODAY) – West Indies have been fined for a slow over-rate after falling foul of ICC regulations during their one-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s side chased down 290 in the final over against Kieron Pollard’s team in the first of three ODIs between the countries.

Each West Indies player has been fined 40 per cent of their match fee after match referee Javagal Srinath ruled that Pollard’s side had been two overs short of their target, even after time allowances.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth official Lyndon Hannibal levelled the charges.

The series continues on Wednesday at Hambantota.

