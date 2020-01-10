West Indies clinch series with dramatic one wicket win over Ireland

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — West Indies defeated Ireland by one wicket in the second day/night One-Day International of the three-match series at Kensington Oval here Thursday, in an exciting and dramatic contest.

Batting first, Ireland posted 237 for nine off 50 overs with Paul Stirling top scoring with 63 runs.

He received support from Simi Singh 34, Kevin O’Brien 31 and William Porterfield 39 against Alzarri Joseph 4-32 and Sheldon Cottrell 3-51.

In their reply, the West Indies scored 242 for nine with Cottrell hitting a massive six off the penultimate ball, after earlier surviving a run-out attempt.

Nicholas Pooran was the chief run getter for the West Indies with 52 runs with Hayden Walsh adding a crucial 46 not out,with skipper Kieron Pollard 40 and Shai Hope 25 also providing good support.

Singh 3-48, was the top bowler for Ireland with Barry McCarthy 2-28 and Andy McBrine 2-37 also getting in on the action.

The win means that the West Indies win the three match series 2-0.

The third and final match is set for Sunday in Grenada.

