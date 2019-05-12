West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (+photos/results)

Share This On:
West Indies defeated Ireland by 5 wickets at the Malahide Ground, Dublin on Saturday, May 11.
IRELAND: 327-5 off 50 overs (Andy Balbirnie 135, Paul Stirling 77, Kevin O’Brien 63; Shannon Gabriel 2-47).
WEST INDIES: 331-5 off 47.5 overs (Sunil Ambris 148, Roston Chase 46, Jonathan Carter 43 not out, Jason Holder 36, Shai Hope 30; Boyd Rankin 3-65).
The West Indies’ next match is against Bangladesh at the same venue on Monday.
First ball is 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:45 a.m. Jamaica Time).
Schedule of Tri-Series
(all matches start 5:45 a.m. ECT/4:45 a.m. Jamaica)
Sunday, May 5: West Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs at Clontarf
Tuesday, May 7: Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets at Clontarf
Thursday, May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh – no result due to rain at Malahide
Saturday, May 11: West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wicket at Malahide
Monday, May 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Malahide
Wednesday, May 15: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Clontarf
Friday, May 17: The Final – Malahide
TRI-SERIES SQUAD
Jason Holder (Captain)
Shai Hope (Vice Captain)
Fabian Allen
Sunil Ambris
Darren Bravo
John Campbell
Jonathan Carter
Roston Chase
Sheldon Cottrell
Shane Dowrich
Shannon Gabriel
Ashley Nurse
Raymon Reifer
Kemar Roach