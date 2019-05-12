Don't Miss
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (+photos/results)

By CWI MEDIA
May 11, 2019

Sunil Ambris plays a cut shot during his maiden ODI century. * Photo courtesy: Cricket Ireland

West Indies defeated Ireland by 5 wickets at the Malahide Ground, Dublin on Saturday, May 11.

IRELAND: 327-5 off 50 overs (Andy Balbirnie 135, Paul Stirling 77, Kevin O’Brien 63; Shannon Gabriel 2-47).

WEST INDIES: 331-5 off 47.5 overs (Sunil Ambris 148, Roston Chase 46, Jonathan Carter 43 not out, Jason Holder 36, Shai Hope 30; Boyd Rankin 3-65).

The West Indies’ next match is against Bangladesh at the same venue on Monday.

First ball is 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m. Eastern Caribbean Time/4:45 a.m. Jamaica Time).

Schedule of Tri-Series

(all matches start 5:45 a.m. ECT/4:45 a.m. Jamaica)

Sunday, May 5: West Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs at Clontarf

Tuesday, May 7: Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets at Clontarf

Thursday, May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh – no result due to rain at Malahide

Saturday, May 11: West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wicket at Malahide

Monday, May 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Wednesday, May 15: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Friday, May 17: The Final – Malahide

TRI-SERIES SQUAD

Jason Holder (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice Captain)

Fabian Allen

Sunil Ambris

Darren Bravo

John Campbell

Jonathan Carter

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Ashley Nurse

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

