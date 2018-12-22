West Indies beat Bangladesh by 50 runs – 3rd T20I

Share This On:

(CMC) – West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 50 runs in the final Twenty20 International of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here Saturday.

Scores:

WEST INDIES 190 off 19.2 overs (Evin Lewis 89, Nicholas Pooran 29, Shai Hope 23; Mahmudullah 3-18, Mustafizur Rahman 3-33, Shakib-al-Hasan 3-37)

BANGLADESH 140 all out 17 overs (Liton Das 43, Abu Hider 22 not out; Keemo Paul 5-15, Fabien Allen 2-19)

Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 International between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here Saturday:

WEST INDIES

E Lewis b Mahmudullah 89

+S Hope b Shakib-al-Hasan 23

K Paul c Ariful Haque b Mustafizur Rahman 2

R Powell c Liton Das b Mahmudullah 19

S Hetmyer lbw b Mahmudullah 0

N Pooran c Abu Hider b Mustafizur Rahman 29

*C Brathwaite c Mehedy Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman 8

S Rutherford c wkp Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib-al-Hasan 2

F Allen st Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib-al-Hasan 8

S Cottrell not out 2

O Thomas run out 0

Extras (b1, w7) 8

TOTAL (all out, 19.2 overs) 190

Fall of wickets: 1-76 (Hope), 2-90 (Paul), 3-122 (Lewis), 4-122 (Hetmyer), 5-159 (Powell), 6-176 (Pooran), 7-178 (Brathwaite), 8-188 (Allen), 9-189 (Rutherford), 10-190 (Thomas)

Bowling: Abu Hider 2-0-39-0, Mohammad Saifuddin 4-0-36-0, Mehidy Hasan 2-0-26-0, Shakib-al-Hasan 4-0-37-3, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-33-3, Mahmudullah 3.2-0-18-3.

BANGLADESH

Tamim Iqbal run out 8

Liton Das c Brathwaite b Paul 43

Soumya Sarkar c Cottrell b Allen 9

*Shakib-al-Hasan c Cottrell b Allen 0

+Mushfiqur Rahim c Allen b Paul 1

Mahmudullah c Brathwaite b Paul 11

Mehidy Hasan c Allen b Cottrell 19

Ariful Haque c Rutherford b Paul 0

Mohammad Saifuddin c wkp Hope b Paul 5

Abu Hider not out 22

Mustafizur Rahman b Brathwaite 8

Extras (b1, lb2, w6, nb5) 14

TOTAL (all out, 17 overs) 140

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Tamim Iqbal), 2-65 (Soumya Sarkar), 3-65 (Shakib Al Hasan), 4-66 (Mushfiqur Rahim), 5-80 (Mahmudullah), 6-89 (Liton Das), 7-89 (Ariful Haque), 8-96 (Mohammad Saifuddin), 9-129 (Mehidy Hasan), 10-140 (Mustafizur Rahman)

Bowling: Cottrell 4-1-31-1, Thomas 3-0-56-0, Allen 4-0-19-2, Paul 4-0-15-5, Brathwaite 2-0-15-1.

Result: West Indies won by 50 runs.

Series: West Indies won three-match series 2-1.

Man-of-the-Match: Evin Lewis.

Man-of-the-Series: Shakib-al-Hasan.

Toss: Bangladesh.

Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed, Masudur Rahman; TV – Gazi Sohel.