West Indies arrive in Ireland, set to face hosts on Sunday

DUBLIN, Ireland – West Indies arrived in Ireland on Wednesday evening as they prepare for the upcoming Tri-Nation Series featuring the host nation and Bangladesh.

On arrival, assistant coach Roddy Estwick spoke to CWI Media and outlined the team’s plans ahead of the first match against Ireland.

The match will be played on Sunday at the Clontarf Cricket Ground in Dublin. First ball is 10:30 a.m. (5:30 am Eastern Caribbean time/4:30 a.m. Jamaica time).

Estwick said the Caribbean side will use the upcoming tournament as part of their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England & Wales from May 30 to July 14.

“You obviously want to win, you don’t go into any series not looking to win, but what you want is for us to play good cricket, execute our plans well, enjoy each other’s company,” said Estwick.

“It should be a great experience for a lot of the younger players. It’s an opportunity for them to showcase their talents at this level. A lot of them haven’t played for the West Indies at this level before so it’s a great opportunity for them.”

“Even though they’re not going to the World Cup, it’s still important they go out and play good cricket and the ones that are going to the World Cup, this is the chance to get in some meaningful practice, so this tournament is going to be very important for a lot of different reasons.”

At the end of the Tri-Nations Series, West Indies will travel to England for a pre-World Cup camp. They will then have official World Cup warm-up matches against South Africa and New Zealand at the County Ground in Bristol on May 26 and 28, respectively.

West Indies open the World Cup against Pakistan on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

West Indies have won the World Cup on two occasions – in 1975 and 1979 – both in England under the leadership of Clive Lloyd.

SQUAD



Jason Holder (Captain)

Fabian Allen

Sunil Ambris

Darren Bravo

John Campbell

Jonathan Carter

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope

Ashley Nurse

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

Sunday, May 5: Ireland vs West Indies – Clontarf

Tuesday, May 7: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Thursday, May 9: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Saturday, May 11: Ireland vs West Indies – Malahide

Monday, May 13: West Indies vs Bangladesh – Malahide

Wednesday, May 15: Ireland vs Bangladesh – Clontarf

Friday, May 17: The Final – Malahide, Dublin

