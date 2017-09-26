West Coast Walk set for this Saturday

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Northern Long Distance Walking Group (NLDWG) will be hosting a West Coast Walk this Saturday September 30th, 2017.

This thirty-eight (38) mile walk starts at 6pm in La Tourney, Vieux Fort next to Massy Supermarket and ends in Cul De Sac/Massy Supermarket.

This walk is a forerunner to the exceptionally successful Independence Challenge Walk around the island. Interested walkers are urged to participate in this scenic west coast challenge. Your aim is to push yourself to your limit at your time and pace.

NLDWG will be providing police security and ambulance service along the route and water from our service vehicle. Registration is free however; the cost for transportation will be borne by participants.

Participants are asked to assemble at the Dereck Walcott Square at 3:30pm where arrangements have been made with the Vieux Fort Mini Bus Association for a nonstop service to the starting point. Please be adequately prepared with all other necessities (including flashlights) to be ensured of a comfortable and memorable walk.

Come join the NLDWG as we take another step in this landmark event, the “West Coast Walk”

Please call 452- 7866/485 – 7866/484 – 3109 for further information.