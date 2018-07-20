Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Wendy Williams: I was a functioning cocaine addict

By Page Six
July 20, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Wendy Williams

(PAGE SIX) – Wendy Williams is getting candid about her former struggle with cocaine addiction.

The daytime talk show host, who has put addiction behind her, said she developed the habit during her days working on radio.

“I was a functioning addict though,” Williams told ET. “I report to work on time, and I’d walk in and all my co-workers, including my bosses, would know, but since I would have my headphones on and walk in the studio and [they] wouldn’t fire me because I was making ratings.”

Balancing work, her life and her addiction, however, took work.

“[A] functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” Williams added. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”

Because of her decade-long battle with cocaine addiction, Williams partnered with The Hunter Foundation to launch the “Be Here” National Campaign designed to combat drug addiction and substance abuse in communities.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.