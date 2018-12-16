Wells hits winner as QPR beat Middlesbrough 2-1

Share This On:

(CMC) – Bermudian striker Nahki fired home the deciding goal for Queens Park Rangers (QPR) as the west Londoners ended a four-game wait for an English Championship victory with an impressive 2-1 win over faltering promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Wells’ winner – his fifth for QPR –came in the 60th minute after the visitors had cancelled out Pawel Wszolek’s fourth-minute opener through George Saville’s 51st-minute volley when QPR were temporarily down to 10 men as they waited to replace defender Joel Lynch, who had gone off injured.

But Wells added an emphatic finish to Wszolek’s cross, shifting it onto his left foot before curling a shot into the far corner from 14 yards, to extend Middlebrough’s winless streak to four matches, in which they have scored only three times.

QPR manager Steve McClaren has been impressed by 28-year-old Wells’ improvement at the club, where he is on a season-long loan from Premier League club Burnley.

“It took him a while to settle, but he’s now the Nahki Wells everyone knows,” McClaren said.

“He runs and runs and is scoring goals. He gives us a platform when we release the ball forward and I was delighted with his performance.”

Middlesbrough dropped to sixth in the table, while QPR, who lost their first four games of the season, moved up a place to 13th and within five points of the play-off places.

Elsewhere in England, in-form Jamaican striker Jamille Matt had the day off as sixth-placed Newport County’s League Two game against second-placed Milton Keynes Dons was abandoned because of a waterlogged Rodney Parade pitch.

In the same division, Bermudian winger Reggie Lambe’s managerless Cambridge United remained one place above the drop zone after a poor 0-0 draw at home to Yeovil Town.

Lambe almost broke the deadlock just after the hour mark but goalkeeper Stuart Nelson saved his left-foot shot well in the bottom left corner.

In non-League football, Bermudian striker Jonté Smith’s Lewes remained top of the Bostik League Premier Division on goal difference despite their home game against Margate being called off because of the weather.