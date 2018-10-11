Weekend results for 8 Ball Duos 2018 Pool Tournament

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The second annual Cue Sports St Lucia Inc 8 Ball Duos 2018 pool tournament sponsored by Sean wrecker and garage service and Gemini impressions, continued over the past weekend with the forth and fifth qualifying round.

On Thursday 4th October the forth qualifier was held at Skips Pub in Castries where the duo of Gilroy Pultie of Corinth & Aldan Eugene of Grande Riviere captured the first place with a 2 – naught victory over the duo of Al Joseph of Bexon & Marcus Stephen of Arundel Hill. Both duos have qualified for the tournament final.

On Saturday 6th October the fifth qualifier took place at Charlie’s Sports Bar in Vieux Fort and the duo of Sunil John & Aaron St Rose both of Vieux Fort, (the defending champs), qualified in first place with a 2 – naught victory over the duo of Libert Charlemagne of Vieux Fort & Timothy Atkins of Desruisseaux, who will also qualify for the tournament final.

The tournament will continue this coming weekend with the 6th and 7th qualifying rounds which will take place on Friday 12th at Deja Vue Restaurant & Hideaway Bar in Soufriere, and on Saturday 13th at People’s Pub in Vieux Fort from 7 pm.