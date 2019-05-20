Weapons, hundreds of ammunition, bullet-proof vests, cash found in possession of dead Berbice bandits

(NEWS SOURCE GUYANA) — Two of the three bandits shot dead by police yesterday in Black Bush Polder, Berbice have been identified, while investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in the identification of the third.

The names of the two, who have been identified, have been given as Kelvin Shivgobin and Nesham Jagmohan.

Shivgobin was wanted for the Old Year’s Night murder of two Berbice brothers during an armed robbery while Jagmohan was charged back in 2014 in connection with a murder and an attempted murder. He may have been freed in those two cases.

The Guyana Police Force released more details of the shooting incident and photographs of the weapons recovered from the dead Berbice bandits.

The police statement said that based on information that strange persons were seen in the backlands of Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, a police team went into the area just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the police, the lawmen came under rapid gunfire and were forced to take up tactical positions while returning fire. The police said the exchange lasted for about five minutes and when the gunshots ended, the lifeless bodies of the three bandits were found with gunshot injuries.

Investigators at the scene, also found a pistol, two revolvers, a rifle, three magazines, 253 rounds of live ammunition and seven spent shells.

Additionally, they discovered two bullet-proof vests, over $600,000 in cash, several pieces of gold jewellery and five cellphones.

Investigators also found a solar charger, duct tape, gloves, torch lights, a crow-bar, a knife and a cutlass among other items.

