Weakening Tropical Storm Isaac moves towards the Lesser Antilles

Pin +1 Share 7 Shares

(CMC) — A weakening Tropical Storm Isaac was inching towards the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday as hurricane watches were lifted for a number of Caribbean countries.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said that Isaac is expected to continue weakening over the next few days as it makes its way across the eastern Caribbean Sea.

In its latest bulletin, the NHC said that the storm, which at one time was described as the fifth hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, was located 500 miles east of the French island of Martinique.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, Dominica and Guadeloupe, while a tropical storm watch has been issued for Antigua, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saba and St Eustatius.

The NHC said that the storm is located near latitude 14.5 North, longitude 53.5 West and is moving towards the west near 16 miles per hour (mph).

The NHC said that this general motion is expected to continue through the weekend.

“On the forecast track, Isaac’s centre is forecast to move across the central Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days,” the NHC added.

The NHC said that Isaac is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of two to four inches with isolated amounts up to eight inches across Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe, with up to one inch anticipated across the remaining Windward and Leeward Islands.

It said that tropical storm conditions are expected on Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe by tonight or early Thursday.