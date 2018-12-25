“We cannot give up” — MP Pierre says Christmas is time for hope

(SNO) — Opposition Leader and Parliamentary Representative for Castries East, Philip P. Pierre has said “the Christmas season is a time for hope “and encouraged the less fortunate and his supporters never to give up in the fight to make Saint Lucia a better place for all.

In his Christmas season message posted on Dec. 21, Pierre said: “As a country we must embrace the spirit of hope, notwithstanding the many challenges we are experiencing. We cannot give up. We must strive to make Saint Lucia a better place.”

He said there are many citizens in Saint Lucia who are in need of much care and attention, “the sick, the homeless, the unemployed, the abused and those who are near giving up, because there appears to be no end to the pain and suffering they are been made to endure. We must reach out to help them during this time of goodwill.

Pierre said in his 2017 Christmas message, he called on the government for “greater engagement of the gifts and talents of all our people for the common good” but this message has fallen on deaf ears.

The former minister said he repeats the call for a “more inclusive and tolerant society”.

He particularly thanked the people of Castries East for their unwavering support during the year.

“Your support remains my drive to serve you and the wider Saint Lucian community. I look forward to working with you in the new year, and to do so with even greater zeal and determination,” he said.

Pierre also had a message for the wider Saint Lucia: “To my fellow citizens of Saint Lucia, it is my wish that we find the courage to fight for the preservation and strengthening of our institutions so that we may have more productive and fulfilling lives.”

He said 2019 will be a challenging year, but “we must remain steadfast in our desire for a better Saint Lucia where our citizens, particularly the poor and underprivileged, will be able to experience a better quality of life. You may have a peaceful Christmas and a healthy and productive 2019”.