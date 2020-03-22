‘We are here for you no matter what!’ — St. Lucian entreprenuer Dudley Frederick

(PRESS RELEASE) — There is no doubt that every business and every individual right now is hurting during these unprecedented times. But at Jet Sweep we want our clients to know that we are going to serve you in the good and bad times.

We are here for you and your team/your family and your loved ones in these critical times.

Please don’t be afraid to ask for any help whatsoever.

Practice proper hygiene, wash your hands, practice social distancing, but don’t forget one of the most important ones is to continue to clean your home and businesses, as viruses can lurk around for days just waiting for someone to touch it!

We can only hold keep each other up at this time.

Anything you may need help please reach out to our team!

