Watches issued for Tropical Storm Isaac which could regain hurricane strength

By CBS
September 11, 2018
(CBSMiami) – A number of hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for Tropical Storm Isaac.

At 11 a.m., the center of the storm was about 775 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It was moving to the west at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, Isaac is anticipated to move near or over the central Lesser Antilles on Thursday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea Thursday night. Isaac is expected to be near hurricane strength when it moves through the central Lesser Antilles, with some weakening forecast afterward on Friday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* Guadeloupe
* Martinique
* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* Antigua and Montserrat

Isaac is expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain, with isolated amounts near 10 inches, across the southern Leeward Islands late this week, with 1 to 2 inches anticipated across portions of the Windward Islands.

