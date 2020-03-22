Don't Miss
Watch: Daren Sammy self-quarantines after arriving in St. Lucia

By Times of India (TOI)
March 21, 2020

Daren Sammy

(TOI) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the world into a lockdown. With most travelling options cancelled, many have found it difficult to commute in these unprecedented circumstances.

But Windies cricketer Daren Sammy on Friday, finally made it home from Pakistan and reunited with his family in St. Lucia.

Upon his return, Sammy seemed elated and shared a video on Instagram, dancing, celebrating his reunion with his family. In the video, Sammy also shared that he showed no signs of the infection but will follow the mandatory self-quarantine rule.

The 36-year-old was participating in the Pakistan Super League when the pandemic caused chaos and players began returning to their countries.

Sammy, in particular, was one of the special attractions, as his unique look to prevent the coronavirus infection, spread like wildfire on social media.

Sammy, later in following videos was seen washing hands, spreading awareness about hand hygiene while taking the #stayhomechallenge.

 

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

