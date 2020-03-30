Don't Miss

WASCO: Walk-in services at all branches suspended until further notice

By WASCO
March 30, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Water and Sewerage Company Inc WASCO is working to ensure uninterrupted service to you our valued customers during the partial shut-down period.

This is in light of the onset of COVID-19 and the national push to stop the spread of the virus.

Your well-being and that of our staff are at the forefront of our plans to mitigate infection, while maintaining quality and reliable service to you.

As such, the following measures have been implemented at all our branches in order to minimize the chances of infection for both our staff and customers.

1. All walk-in services at all our branches have been suspended until further notice

2. Customers are encouraged to obtain their bill balances via our website at www.wascosaintlucia.com.

3. Customers are advised to use the following media to pay your bills:
• SurePay outlets
• SurePay online
• Online banking
• Credit Union online payment

4. Customers are advised to call our control room attendants at telephone numbers 457- 3958, 457-3960 or 451-9812 for further assistance with bill balances and account information. Our Communications Officers are available to address queries on faults and water supply interruptions.

5. New connections will not be processed at this time until further notice

6. Leak Detection and Investigation services have been suspended until further notice

7. Only reconnection services are being provided at this time.

WASCO thanks you for your cooperation and patience at this time and we look forward to the resumption of all our services once the COVID-19 situation subsides.

