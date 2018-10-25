Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

WASCO update on system fault

By WASCO
October 25, 2018

 Share This On:

Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) – Following up from our Press Release sent earlier today, the Water and Sewerage Company Inc WASCO wishes to inform the public that a system fault discovered at the Theobalds Treatment Plant today October 25th 2018 has been repaired.

Subsequent testing and monitoring throughout the day have revealed that the water quality has returned to normal.

WASCO regrets the inconvenience that the system failure may have caused to you our valued customers and we thank you for your patience

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.