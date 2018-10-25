WASCO update on system fault

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – Following up from our Press Release sent earlier today, the Water and Sewerage Company Inc WASCO wishes to inform the public that a system fault discovered at the Theobalds Treatment Plant today October 25th 2018 has been repaired.

Subsequent testing and monitoring throughout the day have revealed that the water quality has returned to normal.

WASCO regrets the inconvenience that the system failure may have caused to you our valued customers and we thank you for your patience