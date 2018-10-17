Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

WASCO to host Health Fair

By WASCO
October 17, 2018

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(PRESS RELEASE) – In an effort to promote and develop a more comprehensive and holistic approach to health, the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) will be hosting a Health Fair for staff members and organizations within its environs on Wednesday October 17th, 2018 from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m on WASCO’s compound.

This fair is designed to encourage participants to focus on healthy lifestyles by engaging in pressure, sugar, prostate and vision testing, free of charge. Participants will also receive valuable information on cancer and other important health topics.

The Health Fair will also encompass a Safety aspect with organizations such as the St. Lucia Fire Service who will demonstrate various fire safety techniques. We will also have representatives from the St. Lucia Red Cross Society who will engage staff in First Aid and CPR techniques.

The Health Fair is expected to be a success as all who attend will walk away with a better appreciation of services provided within our local communities as well as a chance to win a prize.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.