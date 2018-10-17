WASCO to host Health Fair

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – In an effort to promote and develop a more comprehensive and holistic approach to health, the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) will be hosting a Health Fair for staff members and organizations within its environs on Wednesday October 17th, 2018 from 9:00a.m. to 4:00p.m on WASCO’s compound.

This fair is designed to encourage participants to focus on healthy lifestyles by engaging in pressure, sugar, prostate and vision testing, free of charge. Participants will also receive valuable information on cancer and other important health topics.

The Health Fair will also encompass a Safety aspect with organizations such as the St. Lucia Fire Service who will demonstrate various fire safety techniques. We will also have representatives from the St. Lucia Red Cross Society who will engage staff in First Aid and CPR techniques.

The Health Fair is expected to be a success as all who attend will walk away with a better appreciation of services provided within our local communities as well as a chance to win a prize.