WASCO to reopen all their outlets tomorrow

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Water and Sewerage Company Inc (WASCO) has informed the public that all their outlets will be open from Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

“The reopening is only to facilitate limited transactions from 8 a.m. to 12 noon daily.

“Only customers wishing to make payments and those requesting reconnection will be accommodated at our L’anse Rd, Soufriere, and Vieux Fort office respectively,” a release from the company stated.

Customers are reminded that all safety protocols will be in full effect. As such, customers accessing the offices must wear a mask in order to gain entry. Customers are also urged to utilise the hand sanitizer dispensers upon entering and exiting the building.

Customers are also mandated to strictly implement all health and safety protocols currently in effect by the government and chief medical officer in respect to social distancing.

WASCO requests the full cooperation of the public as we strive to serve you while keeping you and our employees safe during this time.