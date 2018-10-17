WASCO needs your help

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Water and Sewerage Company Incorporated (WASCO) is encouraging customers and the general public to participate in a public survey that is set to launch on October 12th 2018.

The survey which allows customers to remain anonymous, seeks to find out public views on the quality of WASCO’s services.

The survey can be completed in ten minutes, and is available online, on WASCO’s website at www.wascosaintlucia.com WASCO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wascowaterworks/ , email. Or by clicking on the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MVZGM95 .

A survey kiosk has also been set up at all WASCO branches (Castries, Soufriere and Vieux Fort) to encourage widespread customer participation in the survey.

This survey is an important part of the triennial tariff review, as WASCO prepares to make a formal application to the National Utilities Regulatory Commission (NURC) for a review of the current water and sewer rates. Such reviews are conducted on a triennial basis The rates, which customers currently pay were extended from 2015 and is now being appraised.

WASCO wishes to however stress that the company on its own cannot impose increased rates on customers and that no decision on a tariff increase has been made by the regulator to date.

In addition, according to the convention, a review on water tariffs must include public consultation on the matter. WASCO implores customers to participate in the exercise and to cooperate with company representatives who will be facilitating the process.