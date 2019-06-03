Warriors edge Raptors to even NBA Finals at 1-1
June 2, 2019
Share This On:
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) gets double covered by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during second half of Game 2 NBA Finals basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, June 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
(680 NEWS) — Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combined for 48 points to power the Golden State Warriors to a 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals at a game apiece.
Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 34 points while Pascal Siakam, who had 32 points in Game 1, was held to just 12 points.
Game 3 is Wednesday night in Oakland.
The loss snaps the Raptors five-game winning streak.
(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com.
This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries.
The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2019-06-02