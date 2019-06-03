Warriors edge Raptors to even NBA Finals at 1-1

(680 NEWS) — Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combined for 48 points to power the Golden State Warriors to a 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 to even the NBA Finals at a game apiece.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 34 points while Pascal Siakam, who had 32 points in Game 1, was held to just 12 points.

Game 3 is Wednesday night in Oakland.

The loss snaps the Raptors five-game winning streak.

