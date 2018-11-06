Warning: St. Lucia police says it has right to “seize” or “shot” stray animals

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to advise members of the public that, in keeping with Section 26 of the Animals Act 2013, any animal found tied, wandering, straying, or lying in such a manner as to cause obstruction, danger, damage or injury to any user of the highway or a public place; will be seized, or where not practicable, shall be shot or immobilized by a duly authorised individual.

Please note, that all costs incurred during the above processes, shall be that of the owner of the animal.

Anyone who contravenes Section 26 of the Animals Act, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 or to imprisonment for 2 years or both.