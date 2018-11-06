Don't Miss
Warning: St. Lucia police says it has right to “seize” or “shoot” stray animals

By RSLPF
November 6, 2018

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to advise members of the public that, in keeping with Section 26 of the Animals Act 2013, any animal found tied, wandering, straying, or lying in such a manner as to cause obstruction, danger, damage or injury to any user of the highway or a public place; will be seized, or where not practicable, shall be shot or immobilized by a duly authorised individual.

Please note, that all costs incurred during the above processes, shall be that of the owner of the animal.

Anyone who contravenes Section 26 of the Animals Act, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 or to imprisonment for 2 years or both.

  2. cow
    November 6, 2018 at 6:05 PM

    Please don't give those trigger-happy police another excuse to kill!

  4. woc
    November 6, 2018 at 6:02 PM

    Those cows look so happy and content relaxing on that nice sandy beach.

  6. Anonymous
    November 6, 2018 at 5:39 PM

    If u dont have land to keep ir cows sell them but stop having them on the highway.

  8. Nick
    November 6, 2018 at 4:12 PM

    A good idea from the police. About time the owners of these loose cows know what exactly the law says about this serious menace these cows pose to both life and property. Exercise and execute your powers. Give some of the meat to the hospital, the prison and children homes.

  10. The Butcher
    November 6, 2018 at 4:06 PM

    Shoot all them stray cows that roam free near the Choc Roundabout.

  12. Josephine
    November 6, 2018 at 3:03 PM

    The owners of these stray animals are putting their animals and humans at risk of being injured. A man accidentally hit a horse near American drywall the horse was on the road suffering. the man's vehicle was written off. Good job by the police, it should have been done sooner.

  14. I approve this message
    November 6, 2018 at 3:00 PM

    about time the police did something about those stray animals. i witnessed a woman drive into the median to avoid a stray cow.

  16. H5D
    November 6, 2018 at 2:23 PM

    It's about damn time, I hope they all see this especially to the owner of the cows that walk around Chock and the Morgaan Bay stretch.

  18. In charge
    November 6, 2018 at 2:21 PM

    It good u have animals find sumwere to put them. U not having them tie so close they all in the Rd or they just drop goin anywhere causing hazard to Rd users

  20. Anonymous
    November 6, 2018 at 2:18 PM

    CHOC ROUND ABOUT HAS A LOT OF COWS ... HOPE THEY'RE RELOCATED AND NOT KILLED ...

  22. Anonymous
    November 6, 2018 at 11:07 AM

    Yet the enforcers do squat about the problem. Getting paid to do nothing essentially.

  24. Anonymous
    November 6, 2018 at 11:01 AM

    Police right. take care of your animals. when they cause problems people can never find the owners.

  26. Anonymous
    November 6, 2018 at 10:50 AM

    This is sick and will bring bad times on the country. Mark my words.

