War over cabbage debt leads to murder in Guyana

— A 25-year-old labourer of Swan Village Soesdyke /Linden Highway is in police custody for the murder of David Toney, 18, who was stabbed early Friday at the Timehiri Docks, East Bank Demerara.

Police Headquarters revealed that the young man’s parents, 48-year-old Mark Toney and 39-year-old Judith Hosea, were also stabbed and are in a serious condition at the hospital.

News Room understands that the family was involved in an argument with the suspect and a group of men over payment owed for loading cabbage on to a truck.

During the argument, police said the suspect began scuffling with Mark and David Toney and shortly after he whipped out a knife from his waist and stabbed Mark Toney to the lower back, chest and left arm.

David was stabbed to the left side chest.

Judith Hosea, who attempted to intervene, received a stab wound to the back of her right arm.

Police said that the father and son were walking to the Timehri Police Station to report the incident when David collapsed and died on the roadway.

