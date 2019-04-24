Vulture causes motorcycle crash that killed married couple in US

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(NEW YORK POST) — A vulture caused a motorcycle wreck in Kansas that killed an Army veteran of five tours of duty and his wife, neither of whom was wearing a helmet, according to authorities.

The bird of prey flew out of a ditch as Brandon Husband and his wife, Jennifer, sped on their Harley-Davidson on Saturday afternoon on a rural road in southern Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The vulture struck the 42-year-old man driving the motorcycle in the head, causing the hog to veer off the road into a barbed-wire fence and overturn shortly after 3 p.m. about 80 miles southwest of Wichita.

Emergency crews pronounced Brandon dead when they reached the scene about 30 minutes later, officials said.

His 43-year-old wife was taken to a Wichita hospital, where she died later that evening, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Social media posts showed the two, who got married in 2016, were avid bikers, with Jennifer often riding as a passenger on her husband’s bike.

Brandon, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, served one tour in Kosovo, three in Afghanistan and was part of an Iraqi soldier training mission on the Iraq-Jordan border, according to his obituary.

“According to his friends, he liked his music and he liked it loud! Despite his gruff exterior, he had a huge heart,” the obituary said.

A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for the pair’s funeral expenses. The fundraiser stated they had children.

“Please find it in your hearts to help and keep this family in your prayers,” the page said.

( 0 ) ( 0 )