VOTE NOW: USA Today nominates Saint Lucia, local attractions in various category awards

(SNO) — Saint Lucians are being encouraged to vote as the island and a number of attractions have been named as nominees in various award categories by Ten Best, the travel and lifestyle section of the newspaper, USA Today.

The votes can make the island and the attractions winners in their categories. Anyone can vote daily until February 21. The winner announcement will be made on February 22

Saint Lucia was nominated as the ‘Best Caribbean Island for Romance’.

In being nominated in this category, Ten Best said, “Green-blanketed mountains, deep valleys, quaint fishing villages and hidden beaches lend St. Lucia some of the most drop-dead gorgeous scenery in the Caribbean. For couples, St. Lucia offers numerous intimate and luxurious resorts, fantastic nightlife with lots of live music and a lush interior teeming with unusual features.”

If you want to vote for Saint Lucia as the best Caribbean Island for Romance, CLICK HERE

The Trois Piton Trail was nominated as the ‘Best Caribbean Attraction’.

Ten Best describes the trail as follows: “One of the best hikes on St. Lucia takes visitors to the top of 2,619 foot Gros Piton, one of the island’s most recognizable volcanic mountains. Views from the top extend across much of the island and into the Caribbean.”

To vote for the trail as the ‘Best Caribbean Attraction’, CLICK HERE

The Maria Islands Nature Reserve was also nominated at the ‘Best Caribbean Attraction’.

“Declared a Nature Reserve in 1982, the Maria Islands are notable for their impressive biodiversity. Visitors will find more than 80 species of plants, five endemic reptile species (including one of the world’s rarest snakes) and numerous tropical plants. The reefs surrounding the islands offer excellent conditions for snorkeling,” Ten Best said.

To vote for the Maria Islands Nature Reserve as the ‘Best Caribbean Attraction’, CLICK HERE

The Naked Fisherman, located at Smuggler’s Cove Beach, was nominated as ‘Best Caribbean Beach Bar’.

“Smuggler’s Cove Beach sets the scene for seaside dining and drinking at The Naked Fisherman, one of St. Lucia’s newest and best beach bars. It’s an excellent barefoot spot for sipping cocktails, and the barbecue cooks up snapper, grouper, dorado and steaks,” Ten Best said.

To vote for The Naked Fisherman as the ‘Best Caribbean Beach Bar’, CLICK HERE