PRESS RELEASE – Women Empowering Women: 130 Mentoring Walks to take place in commemoration of International Women’s Day in 62 countries worldwide.
On Saturday March 11th, 2017, Saint Lucian Women leaders will join thousands of women around the world who will be celebrating International Women’s Day with Vital Voices Global Leadership Network (GLN) through their signature event – Global Mentoring Walk.
International Women’s Day is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political contributions of women around the world. International Women’s Day serves as a call to action to close the gap between progress and potential, in order to accelerate gender parity globally.
For nearly ten years, these walks have connected established women leaders (mentors) and a rising generation of aspiring leaders (mentees) to foster women’s leadership through mentoring.
This year there are 130 walks planned in 62 countries. Celestial Self Development Centre will once again be local flag bearers for this global event, this being our third time hosting in Saint Lucia.
The walk is designed to bring together established women leaders and emerging women leaders to provide mentorship, guidance and support that will empower emerging women leaders to succeed.
We invite interested women to COME PAY IT FORWARD!
This is a non-profit and sponsored event. Sponsors for Saint Lucia – Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walk 2017 are 1st National Bank, St. Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC), Elks City of Castries Co-operative Credit Union, Financial Investment & Consultancy Services Ltd. (FICS) and Massy Stores Supermarket.