Visitors “blown away” by the kindness of Saint Lucians: “The best we’ve come across”

Dear Editor: We are a group of seven women visiting your lovely island for an eight-day vacation.

We rented a car for our use during our stay here. Every day for the last three days we have managed to get ourselves lost.

On every occasion we have asked for help and we have been blown away by the kindness of the people we have asked for directions. Everyone has gone out of their way to help us, not only by trying to guide us the right way, but by taking us to our destination.

We are all seasoned travelers and the people here are the best we have come across. Every trip we take we marvel at the kindness we are shown.

Thank you to the people of St. Lucia, you are great ambassadors for your tourism industry and we will all be back because of the people.

– Jensie