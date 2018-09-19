Visitor spreads nearly $50K worth of ‘crime money’ across Tortola

(BVI NEWS) – An Anguillan visitor who dispersed nearly $50,000 across multiple rented properties on Tortola has confessed that those monies are proceeds of crime.

Kirk Hughes made the confession in the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to overstaying, failing to declare monies to Customs, and possession of proceeds of criminal conduct.

The Prosecution did not disclose what sort of criminal activity Hughes was involved in. But, the court heard that authorities suspect he acquired some or all of the cash while liaising with six Hispanic migrants who were recently smuggled into the territory.

It is reported that local law enforcers caught up to Hughes because a number of those illegal migrants named him as their contact and “gang leader” when they sneaked into the territory between August and September of this year.

After learning his name, law enforcers apprehended Hughes and conducted subsequent searches of his vehicle, and the several properties he rented since arriving in the territory in June.

The court heard that police recovered a ‘large sum’ of cash in his vehicle, another lump sum of cash was found at a residence Hughes rented in Hannah’s Estate, and more cash and several cellular phones were found at another of his rented properties in Soldier’s Hill on Tortola.

The monies amounted to $45,831, the court heard.

After hearing the reports against Hughes, Magistrate Christilyn Benjamin ordered that he be remanded.

Hughes is scheduled to return to court on September 24 when his attorney Leroy Jones will mitigate on his behalf.