Castries, Saint Lucia, Saturday, November 6, 2021:– Virgin Atlantic, one of Europe and the world’s most popular airlines, is about to land here — again.

That’s the word from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, following discussions earlier this week in London with Virgin executives.

The PM broke the news in London while addressing tourism and travel leaders at a special reception organized by the Saint Lucia High Commission and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

As a result of his discussions, the PM said, “Virgin Holidays will be back in Saint Lucia.”

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire, told the reception Wednesday evening he’d been assured that Virgin, which has a long in-and-out history in Saint Lucia, is again preparing to return to the island.

The airline, owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, had reduced services here in the previous year, resulting in then Opposition Leader Pierre writing a letter to the then administration and issuing public statements calling for facilitation of Virgin’s return.

The then opposition leader’s appeals were largely ignored by the administration led by former prime minister Allen Chastanet, himself also a former tourism minister.

The current PM, who served as the island’s tourism minister from 1997 to 2001, said he was pleased to have arranged the return here of Virgin Holidays.

“Now I’m back — and Virgin is back,” Pierre said, to light-hearted applause.