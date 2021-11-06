 

BREAKING NEWS

4 hours agoLeonne Theodore John not Guilty!

5 hours agoInclusive Cabinet also on Government’s ‘100 Days’ Achievements List

5 hours ago1st National Banking on Building Back Better!

1 day agoExpiring Vaccines On Offer as ‘Booster Jabs’

1 day agoDiplomatic Shuffle On The Cards!

 

NewsVirgin Again ready To Land Holiday flights in Saint Lucia

St. Lucia News OnlineNovember 7, 20219953 min

Castries, Saint Lucia, Saturday, November 6, 2021:– Virgin Atlantic, one of Europe and the world’s most popular airlines, is about to land here — again. 

That’s the word from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, following discussions earlier this week in London with Virgin executives.

The PM broke the news in London while addressing tourism and travel leaders at a special reception organized by the Saint Lucia High Commission and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

As a result of his discussions, the PM said, “Virgin Holidays will be back in Saint Lucia.”

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire, told the reception Wednesday evening he’d been assured that Virgin, which has a long in-and-out history in Saint Lucia, is again preparing to return to the island.

The airline, owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, had reduced services here in the previous year, resulting in then Opposition Leader Pierre writing a letter to the then administration and issuing public statements calling for facilitation of Virgin’s return.

The then opposition leader’s appeals were largely ignored by the administration led by former prime minister Allen Chastanet, himself also a former tourism minister.

The current PM, who served as the island’s tourism minister from 1997 to 2001, said he was pleased to have arranged the return here of Virgin Holidays.

“Now I’m back — and Virgin is back,” Pierre said, to light-hearted applause.

Post Views: 995

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Let’s Not Lose The Last Chance To Save The Planet!
next
Hilaire Returns to London High Commission in Ernest!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Leonne Theodore John not Guilty!

Leonne Theodore John not Guilty!

4 hours ago
2 min 170
St. Lucia News Online
Inclusive Cabinet also on Government’s ‘100 Days’ Achievements List

Inclusive Cabinet also on Government’s ‘100 Days’ Achievements List

5 hours ago
5 min 300
St. Lucia News Online
1st National Banking on Building Back Better!

1st National Banking on Building Back Better!

5 hours ago
4 min 382
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.