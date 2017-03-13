COURTS
Virgil Roberts: Cause of death revealed

By RSLPF
March 13, 2017
Body of Virgil Roberts.

PRESS RELEASE – A post mortem examination was conducted upon the body of Virgil Roberts, a fifty two (52) year old resident of Cantonement, Vieux Fort, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a domestic dispute, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Stephen King, revealed that Virgil Roberts died as a result of respiratory failure secondary to hyoid fracture and aspiration caused by multiple blunt force trauma.

This was the eighteenth homicide for the year 2017.

2 comments

  1. ras kadia
    March 13, 2017 at 3:51 PM

    Wow dats sad

    Reply
  2. Joan
    March 13, 2017 at 3:38 PM

    so basically she suffocated after being strangled.

    Reply

