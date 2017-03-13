Virgil Roberts: Cause of death revealed

PRESS RELEASE – A post mortem examination was conducted upon the body of Virgil Roberts, a fifty two (52) year old resident of Cantonement, Vieux Fort, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a domestic dispute, on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
The post mortem examination, conducted by Dr. Stephen King, revealed that Virgil Roberts died as a result of respiratory failure secondary to hyoid fracture and aspiration caused by multiple blunt force trauma.
This was the eighteenth homicide for the year 2017.
Wow dats sad
so basically she suffocated after being strangled.