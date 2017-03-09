Virgie’s death officially homicide #18

Police said the death of 52-year-old Virgil ‘Virgie’ Roberts is being investigated as a homicide even as investigators await an autopsy.
The woman’s nude lifeless body was found with “marks of violence all over” last evening, at a house she shared with her boyfriend in Augier, Vieux Fort.
According to investigators, residents said the woman’s body was discovered after a domestic dispute.
A police source said it is believed that she was beaten to death based on the “black and blue bruises all over her body, however an autopsy scheduled for this Saturday will determine the official cause of death.
This is the 18th homicide in St. Lucia for 2017.
Roberts’s death occurred as the island celebrated International Women’s Day on Thursday, and comes four days after the a 31-year-old mother of three was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, at a house in Ciceron, Castries — on her birthday.
I just wish st. Lucians would get ahold of themselves. Soon we will need another prison in st. Lucia. Too many murderers in such a small country. Maybe there is something that can be done to stop this. Anything.