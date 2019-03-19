Don't Miss
Viral video shows Pennsylvania cop punching woman

By WTVR
March 18, 2019

(WTVR) — Pennsylvania police announced an investigation after a video showing an officer punching a woman in the face at a St. Patrick’s Day party was seen and shared thousands of times.

More than two million people had seen the video of a Chester police officer striking a young woman by Monday morning.

Police said they responded to reports of a riot Saturday afternoon near Widener University. Investigators said a violent altercation took place when a group of people forced themselves into a home where a party was taking place.

Soon after police arrived on scene they said 20-year-old Dominique Difiore struck a police officer and was taken into custody.

Police have not confirmed if Difiore is the woman in the video. Three other people were also arrested, 21-year-old Shawn Connelly, 20-year-old Tess Herman and 18-year-old Jaylene Westfall.

The Chester Police Department said they are looking into the incident.

“The incident, the video, and level of force used in connection with the event are all currently under investigation,” Chester Police Chief James Nolan wrote in a released statement.

Police are working to determine if anyone else will be charged.

