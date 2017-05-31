Viral video evokes mixed reaction

Persons on social media are debating whether a woman in a local pornographic video was raped or not.

In a nine-minute video obtained by St. Lucia News Online (SNO), the woman, with her hands and feet tied, has sex on a bed. A group of males were in the room.

At the beginning of the video the woman said: “But that man recording the thing already gah… somebody have to play a song.”

She was seen laughing, saying that she hopes that it is being recorded. She was also seen urging the males to tie her properly.

Three minutes into the video, the males placed a lit pipe – suspected of containing drugs – to her mouth.

“Take take it, take it, pull it pull it,” one of the males urged her as she smoked it willingly.

Another male added: “This is how the ghetto life stay, check it? P–m p–m fi free.”

Later in the video, the woman started singing a political calypso song. At one point she appeared to making fun of the males.

The males in the video inserted a shaker and a beer bottle in the woman’s private parts. They also attempted to insert another large stick-like item.

A male was overheard asking for someone to get the dog.

The video has evoked mixed reactions from persons on social media.

Some persons believe that the woman was raped under the influence of drugs while others believe she was a willing participant.

It is alleged that the video was recorded about a year ago.

Police officials have refused to comment on the matter, but a legal source told SNO that the only distinguishable offence committed is the circulating of the video.