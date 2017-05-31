Viral video evokes mixed reaction

Persons on social media are debating whether a woman in a local pornographic video was raped or not.
In a nine-minute video obtained by St. Lucia News Online (SNO), the woman, with her hands and feet tied, has sex on a bed. A group of males were in the room.
At the beginning of the video the woman said: “But that man recording the thing already gah… somebody have to play a song.”
She was seen laughing, saying that she hopes that it is being recorded. She was also seen urging the males to tie her properly.
Three minutes into the video, the males placed a lit pipe – suspected of containing drugs – to her mouth.
“Take take it, take it, pull it pull it,” one of the males urged her as she smoked it willingly.
Another male added: “This is how the ghetto life stay, check it? P–m p–m fi free.”
Later in the video, the woman started singing a political calypso song. At one point she appeared to making fun of the males.
The males in the video inserted a shaker and a beer bottle in the woman’s private parts. They also attempted to insert another large stick-like item.
A male was overheard asking for someone to get the dog.
The video has evoked mixed reactions from persons on social media.
Some persons believe that the woman was raped under the influence of drugs while others believe she was a willing participant.
It is alleged that the video was recorded about a year ago.
Police officials have refused to comment on the matter, but a legal source told SNO that the only distinguishable offence committed is the circulating of the video.
The fact remains is that there was a video , and there were eye witnesses meaning the public and they have legitimate concern . The police must check into this matter and see if there is a case. This woman may have been threatened if she comes forward. The police must act we are a civilized society.
You got some valid points "S Shooter" ..HOWEVER. ... just like Domestic violence. ... unless a report is not made .. the police cannot act.... We have had different Ministers of Justice and NONE NONE ... have seen it fit to change certain laws ... They just comment on the situation. ... Our current Minister Still believes he is a Commissioner. .. when he can change legislation/laws ....Where the State can prosecute when an offense is committed. .. therefore the Virtual Complainant if so choose to drop the case ... State can persue the matter ....
The authority can only say the only crime being committed is circulate of the video. What a load of crap. Clearly everyone can see that her judgement is not sounf and she is under the influence of drugs. And these guys know that she is and will give her more. She is tied and it seems like some kind of game to them. At no point is she willing enjoying this. She is numb. For God's sake its rape. Smh the law enforcers we have here. And yes the laws need to revised to better deal with these issues this is not 1986 any more. Its 2017 and the advancements our daily lives is increasing.
if yall listen to the video from start to finish you can see she was not raped you can hear from the tone of her voice that she was a participant. the first thing she said was "but that man recording the thing already garcon""somebody have to play a song" and she was laughing and saying that she hope that it is being recorded, she is even telling the guys to tye her up and hurry up tye her properly. do you think if she was being raped that she would say these things so calmly. i mean who sings whilst being raped?
Sigh... I heard about the video and really didn't want to see it after hearing the manner in which it was described. Whether this was rape, a drug induced orgy, or a drug addicted woman who doesn't care about her life (or life; it was said that there was no protection on one of the men); this is such a sad, sad situation.
If some one begins an act and later during the act she changes her mind and ask to stop , and the participants ignore her plea to stop, and continue with the act then this becomes rape. If she is given a substance that would impact her judgement then this also becomes rape. It can begin as a porn video and turn into a case of rape with excessive force or will power.===BEWARE=== THOSE GUYS CAN BEGIN TO SCRAMBLE FOR THE HILLS BECAUSE THERE WILL BE A RAPE CHARGE.
